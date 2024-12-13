Senior Citizen Act Rules To Be Finalised Soon; NA Informed
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Saba Sadiq, on Friday, said that the provision of the best facilities to the senior citizens was the priority of the government and a comprehensive policy would be introduced soon.
Replying to a supplementary question of the PPP member Agha Syed Rafiullah during the Question Hour, she informed the National Assembly that the rules for the implementation of the Senior Citizens Act were being finalized, and would be presented for approval in the next meeting of the federal cabinet.
Saba added that a Council had also been formed which would present its recommendation to the federal cabinet meeting in the next week.
Recent Stories
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior Citizen Act rules to be finalised soon; NA informed2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB11 minutes ago
-
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts25 minutes ago
-
46 FIRs registered for not following dengue prevention measures in Lodhran42 minutes ago
-
Gas leakage blast rocks Quetta, Injured 552 minutes ago
-
PML-N always support the economy in difficult times:MPA1 hour ago
-
Senate passes National Forensic Agency Bill, 2024 unanimously1 hour ago
-
Criminals held1 hour ago
-
Three beggar kids taken into protective custody1 hour ago
-
Seminar on hazards of drug abuse held at Women University Mardan1 hour ago
-
Enmity claims two lives,one injured1 hour ago
-
ICT admin all set for major digital overhaul: DC1 hour ago