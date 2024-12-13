Senior Citizen Act rules to be finalised soon; NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Saba Sadiq, on Friday, said that the provision of the best facilities to the senior citizens was the priority of the government and a comprehensive policy would be introduced soon.

Replying to a supplementary question of the PPP member Agha Syed Rafiullah during the Question Hour, she informed the National Assembly that the rules for the implementation of the Senior Citizens Act were being finalized, and would be presented for approval in the next meeting of the federal cabinet.

Saba added that a Council had also been formed which would present its recommendation to the federal cabinet meeting in the next week.