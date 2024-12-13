Open Menu

Senior Citizen Act Rules To Be Finalised Soon; NA Informed

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Senior Citizen Act rules to be finalised soon; NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Saba Sadiq, on Friday, said that the provision of the best facilities to the senior citizens was the priority of the government and a comprehensive policy would be introduced soon.

Replying to a supplementary question of the PPP member Agha Syed Rafiullah during the Question Hour, she informed the National Assembly that the rules for the implementation of the Senior Citizens Act were being finalized, and would be presented for approval in the next meeting of the federal cabinet.

Saba added that a Council had also been formed which would present its recommendation to the federal cabinet meeting in the next week.

Related Topics

National Assembly Government Cabinet Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

6 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

15 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

15 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

15 hours ago
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

15 hours ago
 Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

15 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

15 hours ago
 Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

15 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

15 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan