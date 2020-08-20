Senior citizens asset of society: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that senior citizens are an asset of the society and giving them respect is among social and religious duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that senior citizens are an asset of the society and giving them respect is among social and religious duties.

In his message on World Senior Citizen's Day, he said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had also instructed to give respect to elders as well as serving them as it can help to attain the blessings of Allah Almighty.

He said everyone should get benefit from the experiences and observations of senior citizens and those who give respect to their elders do not fail at any point of life.

The Chief Minister said that the PTI government has been taking practical measures for safeguarding the rights of senior citizens.

He said that Bahimat Bazurg Programme has been launched for senior citizens in Punjab for which Rs 3 billion have been allocated and monthly allowance will be given to the citizens above the age of 65 years.