Senior citizens directed to get register for Covid vaccination

LOWER DIR, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) ::District Administration Lower Dir has directed senior citizens of more than 60 years age to register themselves in concerned health centers for corona inoculation.

District administration has directed senior citizens to send their National Identity Card Number to 1166 and visit the concerned health facility after receiving reply or personally visit nearest village council for registration.

The selected vaccination centers are: District Health Hospital Taimergara, Category C Hospital Chakdarra, Category C Hospital Samarbagh, Category C Hospital Talaash, Category C Hospital Munda, Category C Hospital Mayar, Category C Hospital and Category C Hospital Lal Qila.