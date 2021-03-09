UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Citizens Directed To Get Register For Covid Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Senior citizens directed to get register for Covid vaccination

LOWER DIR, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) ::District Administration Lower Dir has directed senior citizens of more than 60 years age to register themselves in concerned health centers for corona inoculation.

District administration has directed senior citizens to send their National Identity Card Number to 1166 and visit the concerned health facility after receiving reply or personally visit nearest village council for registration.

The selected vaccination centers are: District Health Hospital Taimergara, Category C Hospital Chakdarra, Category C Hospital Samarbagh, Category C Hospital Talaash, Category C Hospital Munda, Category C Hospital Mayar, Category C Hospital and Category C Hospital Lal Qila.

Related Topics

Visit Dir

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

31 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

35 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

41 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

43 minutes ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.