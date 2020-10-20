Senior citizens praise govt' s Panagah project

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior citizens of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday highly praised the government initiative to establish Panangahs for the welfare of the poor segment of the society.

Talking to APP, Ahmad Ali, a senior citizen said that he was residing in Panagah and it was first class services being given by the management, adding that he met people from the whole country particularly labour class staying in these Panagahs.

Another senior citizen Muhammad Shafiq said that he was staying in Panagah and it was very helpful for him to get required facilities and shelter. He said that the food and facilities being provided were very good and commendable.

A senior labour working at Peshawar More, said that he came from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and daily wager labour. He said that he also stay these days in Panagah, adding that this initiative has provided assistance to thousands of labour class particularly senior citizens.

An official told APP, the ministry of Human Rights is committed to provide the fundamental rights of the citizen specially senior citizen, adding that in this regard necessary legislation was the top priority of the government. He said that maximum relief would be provided to the senior citizens.

