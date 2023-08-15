Senior citizens to be provided absolutely free services at their doorstep: DG LDA

Following the visit of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over an important meeting related to One Window Cell, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Following the visit of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over an important meeting related to One Window Cell, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Additional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmir Iqbal and Additional DG UP gave a briefing to the commissioner. According to the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, the senior citizens will be provided absolutely free services at their doorstep.

It was decided in the meeting that citizens above 75 years of age will get the documents delivered at their homes from today. The Commissioner and DG LDA directed to launch "LDA at Doorstep" drive for the senior citizens from today.

On this occasion, Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that according to the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, cases related to overseas Pakistanis will be resolved on priority basis.

The applications of overseas Pakistanis will be processed in 10 days instead of 14 as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. He directed to start the internship program in LDA and said that students of fields related to customer relations, IT, Town Planning, Metropolitan Planning, engineering, marketing and public relations will complete internship in LDA offices.

The DG LDA said that robocalls should also be started soon to improve the One Window Cell efficiency and provide better services to the citizens. He said that the feedback of the citizens will be the only measure to evaluate the performance of the officers.

Additional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmir Iqbal, Additional DG UP Syed Munawar Bukhari, Director IT Abdul Basit, Director Operations One Window and related officers participated in the meeting.