Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad Dismisses Stay Order Against PST Recruitment

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:23 AM

Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad, Tuesday dismissed stay orders against the recruitment of 246 Primary School Teachers (PST) and ordered the department to continue the process

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad, Tuesday dismissed stay orders against the recruitment of 246 Primary school Teachers (PST) and ordered the department to continue the process.

After three extensions in stay orders against PST recruitment in district Abbottabad on the writ petition filed by Haroon Munsif, the court dismissed the stay order and issued directives to the education department to continue the recruitment process.

The education department, after orders from the court, prepared the final list of the successful candidates and would issue appointment letters with one week.

During the first hearing, held on February 21, the case was adjourned and later the cases extended due to coronavirus pandemic and other reasons and the court has fixed hearing date on June 16.

