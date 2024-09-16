Senior Civil Judge Denies Bail For Fraudulent Hajj And Umrah Female Organizer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The bail application of Shehnaz Bibi, the principal suspect in a massive fraud involving millions of rupees collected under the pretense of providing discounted Hajj and Umrah services, was denied on Monday.
Shehnaz Bibi, who was accused in 2016 of deceiving numerous people by promising inexpensive Hajj and Umrah packages, faced formal charges after a complaint was lodged with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Following her arrest on September 5, 2024, Shehnaz Bibi sought bail through the Sessions Court.
The court proceedings saw strong opposition from the victims' legal representatives, including Abdul Moiz Ali Khan, Abdullah Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz Anjum, and Mashood Ali Khan.
The lawyers presented compelling evidence of the fraud and the financial harm caused to the victims.
After a thorough examination of the evidence and arguments, the judge ruled against granting bail, a decision that has been met with relief by those affected by the scam.
The case highlights a substantial fraudulent scheme orchestrated by Shehnaz Bibi and her husband in Manshera, which left hundreds of people without their hard-earned savings.
The rejection of her bail has been a significant relief to the victims, who have endured considerable financial distress due to the fraudulent activities.
