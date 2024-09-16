Open Menu

Senior Civil Judge Denies Bail For Fraudulent Hajj And Umrah Female Organizer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Senior civil judge denies bail for fraudulent Hajj and Umrah female organizer

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The bail application of Shehnaz Bibi, the principal suspect in a massive fraud involving millions of rupees collected under the pretense of providing discounted Hajj and Umrah services, was denied on Monday.

Shehnaz Bibi, who was accused in 2016 of deceiving numerous people by promising inexpensive Hajj and Umrah packages, faced formal charges after a complaint was lodged with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Following her arrest on September 5, 2024, Shehnaz Bibi sought bail through the Sessions Court.

The court proceedings saw strong opposition from the victims' legal representatives, including Abdul Moiz Ali Khan, Abdullah Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz Anjum, and Mashood Ali Khan.

The lawyers presented compelling evidence of the fraud and the financial harm caused to the victims.

After a thorough examination of the evidence and arguments, the judge ruled against granting bail, a decision that has been met with relief by those affected by the scam.

The case highlights a substantial fraudulent scheme orchestrated by Shehnaz Bibi and her husband in Manshera, which left hundreds of people without their hard-earned savings.

The rejection of her bail has been a significant relief to the victims, who have endured considerable financial distress due to the fraudulent activities.

Related Topics

Hajj Lawyers Federal Investigation Agency September 2016 From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan