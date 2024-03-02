Open Menu

Senior Civil Judge Inspects Facilities In Swabi Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Senior Civil Judge Swabi, Raja Badar Munir here on Saturday visited District Jail Swabi and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024)

He visited sections of jail including canteen, dispensary and inquired about the provision of facilities to inmates.

He also met with prisoners and listened to their problems.

The Senior Civil Judge directed to release twelve prisoners that were involved petty nature crimes. He also directed to enhance the standard of facilities in jail and vowed to take steps for provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to the people.

