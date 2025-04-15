Open Menu

Senior Civil Judge, Lawyer Shot Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead

In a tragic incident, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Mardan, Hayat Khan, and Advocate Khalid Khan were shot dead near the Rashakai Interchange on the Motorway Road within the jurisdiction of Risalpur Police Station on Tuesday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In a tragic incident, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Mardan, Hayat Khan, and Advocate Khalid Khan were shot dead near the Rashakai Interchange on the Motorway Road within the jurisdiction of Risalpur Police Station on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire on a car traveling towards Peshawar.

As a result, Judge Hayat Khan, son of Pir Gul, a resident of Mohallah Bulandabad, Tehsil Kalam, District Swat, and Advocate Khalid Khan, son of Amresh Khan, a resident of Rustam, Mardan, died on the spot.

Sources suggest that the motive behind the attack may be linked to an old enmity. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Recent Stories

Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot

Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot

52 seconds ago
 Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of N ..

Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of National Housing Policy 2025

54 seconds ago
 Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lump ..

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lumpur

55 seconds ago
 Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League ..

Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League starting line-ups

57 seconds ago
 Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead

Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead

58 seconds ago
 Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine launches ..

Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine launches at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcar ..

14 minutes ago
M42 partners with Toshiba to build Middle East's f ..

M42 partners with Toshiba to build Middle East's first heavy-ion therapy facilit ..

15 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions exceed AED5.55 bill ..

Ajman real estate transactions exceed AED5.55 billion in Q1 2025

15 minutes ago
 Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference commenc ..

Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference commences in Sharjah

15 minutes ago
 Global investors show interest as Pakistan’s eco ..

Global investors show interest as Pakistan’s economy gains stability: Khurram ..

21 seconds ago
 Islamabad United, WWF-Pakistan, IWMB team up for g ..

Islamabad United, WWF-Pakistan, IWMB team up for green drive

22 seconds ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General

Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan