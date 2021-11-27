UrduPoint.com

Senior Civil Judge Lower Dir Arrested On Rape Charges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 12:16 PM

Police have arrested Senior Civil Judge Lower Dir, Jamshed Kundi for allegedly blackmailing and raping a girl at his residence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested Senior Civil Judge Lower Dir, Jamshed Kundi for allegedly blackmailing and raping a girl at his residence.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Balamat Police Station by the victim girl, a residence of Peshawar said that she had given Rs 1.5 million rupees to Senior Civil Judge, Jamshed Kundi in return for arranging a job to her sister.

She said that after some days the judge said that he couldn't manage to arrange job for her sister and invited her to go with him to his residence in Balamat to return the amount.

However, upon reaching his residence, he forcibly raped her and even did not return the amount.

Police said that medical report also confirmed sexual assault.

District Police Officer, Lower Dir, Irfanullah Khan also confirmed the incident.

Police have registered the case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

