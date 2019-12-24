Senior Civil Judge Mansehra orders exhumation of bodies of newly-wed couple

(@imziishan)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Civil Judge Mansehra ordered on Tuesday exhumation of the bodies of a newly-wed couple on January 2, next year who had allegedly died of suffocation.

The judge had ordered following the girl's father had approached court, alleging that her daughter had been poisoned to death.

Two days ago father Riaz Khan Swati and the two brothers of the ill-fated girl who died just after a day of her marriage with Shahid lodged an application against in-laws of the girl at City Police Station Manshera adding that the doubtful statements of in-laws about the death of wife and husband shows something went wrong and requested to exhume both bodies for examination.

Senior civil judge Mansehra while accepting the request ordered to exhume the bodies on January 2, next year for examination under the supervision of judicial magistrate.

The couple Shahid and wife resident of Tanki Mor Manshera who tied the knot just a day before their death, in the morning both found unconscious when the family of the bridegroom broke the door as they failed to respond after several attempts.

Manshera police have shifted both dead bodies to King Abdullah Hospital Manshera where doctors declared them dead and after completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead bodies were handed over to the family.