Senior Civil Judges Receive E-procurement Training
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), on Monday organized an e-Procurement orientation and training session for all the senior civil judges of Punjab at the Punjab Judicial academy, here.
PPRA MD Waqar Azim conducted a detailed interactive session on the PPRA legal framework as part of the training session. The PITB e-Procurement team provided the orientation of the PITB developed system covering different modules. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A activity.
In this regard, Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf commented, “The e-Procurement system incorporates modern techniques to ensure secure, efficient government procurement.
Under this system, vendors from any location can submit bids online, making the procurement process more convenient and accessible.”
The judges appreciated the system's ability to enhance transparency, accountability and simplification of tendering processes for both procuring agencies and suppliers.
The E-Procurement System is being implemented in various government departments across Punjab. As part of this, training sessions are being delivered jointly by PITB and PPRA to acquaint the concerned staff members with its functionality, scope and benefits.
