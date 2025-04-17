Open Menu

Senior Civil Officers Visit Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Senior civil officers visit Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A delegation of the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration

(NIPA), Islamabad, visited the city on Thursday.

The delegates were warmly received by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan with

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem.

During a comprehensive briefing session, the delegation was apprised of the division’s historical, cultural, industrial, and geographical significance.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan highlighted the government's initiatives and the responsible implementation

of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) under the Punjab government’s directives, contributing to the effective resolution of public issues.

He elaborated regarding the administrative structure, governance mechanisms, and the public service delivery system in the division.

The commissioner also shed light on Punjab’s ongoing development initiatives aimed at enhancing

citizens quality of life, including improvements in health, education, infrastructure, beautification plans

and welfare projects.

Jahanzaib Awan emphasized that effective administrative strategies had significantly improved

service delivery for the public.

