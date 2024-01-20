Senior Clerk Arrested For Taking Bribe
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 08:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha arrested on Saturday a senior clerk of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) for taking bribe.
According to a press release issued by the ACE office, a citizen Tariq of Chak No 115-NB, submitted an application to ACE Regional Director Mudassar Hanif Bhatti and stated that Senior Clerk Faizan Abid had demanded Rs 1.2 million as bribe from six people to get them job of grade-IV in the education Department Sargodha. He said that Rs 1 million had already been paid and he was demanding Rs 200,000 more to give the appointment letters.
The official ordered Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Sargodha Asif Iqbal to conduct a raid.
The circle officer, under the supervision of Civil Judge Section-30 Noorullah, conducted a raid at the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education office in Sargodha and arrested Faizan Abid red-handed taking bribe amount and seized Rs 2 00,000 marked Currency notes.
The ACE team registered a case against the accused and started investigation.
