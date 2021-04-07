UrduPoint.com
Senior Clerk Arrested On Corruption Charges

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:53 PM

Senior clerk arrested on corruption charges

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a senior clerk of forest department on the charge of taking bribe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a senior clerk of forest department on the charge of taking bribe.

ACE spokesman said that Muhammad Afzal resident of Shahkot filed a complaint, contending that he was compulsory retired from the forest department.

He filed an appeal before the Divisional Forest Officer against his compulsory retirement and a senior clerk Muhammad Riaz demanded Rs 5000 as bribe for comments on his file.

Taking action on the complaint, an anti-corruption team conducted a raid and arrested senior clerk red handed from Sammundri Road while receiving bribe.

The raiding team also recovered marked Currency notes from his possession and locked the accused behindbars for further investigation.

