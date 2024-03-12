Senior Clerk promoted on commissioner orders

Senior Clerk of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad was promoted as Head Clerk in scale-16 on the orders of Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed

Spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that Senior Clerk Municipal Corporation Muhammad Akram had filed a complaint before the Divisional Commissioner, contending that he was dropped from the promotion list without any solid justification.

The commissioner after reviewing the case issued orders for his promotion in scale-16 as head clerk.

Therefore, the municipal corporation issued promotion letter of Senior Clerk Muhammad Akram and divisional commissioner handed over the promotion orders to the said employee. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that no case regarding department promotion was pending and all the eligible employees were promoted in next scale.