Senior customs officer succumbs to COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :An officer of Pakistan Customs succumbed to COVID-19 on late Sunday night during treatment at a private hospital in city.

According to spokesman, a senior most Grade-22 officer Muhammad Zahid Khokhar had tested positive with coronavirus few days ago and lost his battle against the virus during treatment.

Deceased was working as Director General Afghan Transit. The deceased officer has been transported to Lahore via PIA flight where he will be buried to rest.