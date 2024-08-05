Senior delegation of Commonwealth visits NUST

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A Senior delegation of the Commonwealth, headed by its Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC visited National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Monday.

The delegation was accompanied by Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

The event underscored the joint commitment to fostering innovation, academic excellence, and youth empowerment.

In a meeting held in his office, the Rector NUST, Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari touched upon various facets of NUST’s knowledge ecosystem that have contributed to bringing it among the league of world’s leading higher education institutions.

He, inter alia, highlighted one of the flagship initiatives of NUST – the establishment and expansion of Pakistan’s first National Science and Technology Park (NSTP).

Leveraging the university's core intellectual and technological strengths as well as its unique position in the global academia, the Rector said that NSTP has been focusing on eight diverse thematic areas, encompassing sectors such as education, health, energy, smart technologies, etc.

He also highlighted exceptional entrepreneurship and investment opportunities available at NSTP.

In her remarks, the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland said that NUST stands as an epitome of excellence in higher education, research and innovation in Pakistan and beyond, emphasizing the crucial importance of such institutions in human resource development, particularly the youth. She said that the Commonwealth gives immense importance to education and initiatives for its promotion.

She maintained that technology has changed the world rapidly, and it is imperative that the future generations be equipped with sound technological knowledge and skills to navigate future challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PM’s Youth Programme emphasized the government's resolve and initiatives to ensure educational equity in the length and breadth of the country.

Following the meeting, the Secretary General and the Chairman engaged in an interactive session with NUST faculty members and students, and later visited the Science and Technology Park.