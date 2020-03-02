Senior Diabetologist Prof. A. Samad Shera passes away

The founding President, Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) and one of the senior most medical experts handling diabetes and other endocrinological diseases in the country, Prof. A Samad Shera passed away here on Monday

He has left behind a widow Prof. Dr. Noor Jehan Samad and three daughters besides a large number of friends and patients to mourn his death.

According to his family sources the funeral prayers will be held on Wednesday.