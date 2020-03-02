Senior Diabetologist Prof. A. Samad Shera Passes Away
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:07 PM
The founding President, Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) and one of the senior most medical experts handling diabetes and other endocrinological diseases in the country, Prof. A Samad Shera passed away here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The founding President, Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) and one of the senior most medical experts handling diabetes and other endocrinological diseases in the country, Prof. A Samad Shera passed away here on Monday.
He has left behind a widow Prof. Dr. Noor Jehan Samad and three daughters besides a large number of friends and patients to mourn his death.
According to his family sources the funeral prayers will be held on Wednesday.