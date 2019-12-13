UrduPoint.com
Senior, Differently-abled Persons Be Given Due Respect: Qassim Naveed

Fri 13th December 2019

Senior, differently-abled persons be given due respect: Qassim Naveed

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar on Friday said that in all societies senior citizens were given due respect and rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar on Friday said that in all societies senior citizens were given due respect and rights.

He stated this while addressing as a chief guest in a seminar on Policy Dialogue for the Immediate Implementation of Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Act 2014 & Rules of business on Sindh Disability Act 2018 organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) with collaboration of National Disability & Development Forum, said a statement.

He said our religion islam had bestowed much rights to elderly and differently-abled people, being a Muslim and member of civilized society we should pay due respect and give rights to senior citizens and differently-abled people.

Qassim Naveed added, "No doubt, there are certain laws to protect the rights of senior citizens/differently-abled people, but there is also a need to implement them in letter and spirit".

Special Assistant to CM Sindh said that DEPD had continuously been working for the welfare of the differently-abled people, the relevant department should take initiatives to protect the rights of senior citizens as well.

On the occasion. Former Additional Chief Secretary Ishaq Lashari, MPA Marvi Rashidi, Additional Secretary Social Welfare Abu Bakr Madni, Director DEPD Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Abid Lashari President NDF Nawabshah and others were also present.

