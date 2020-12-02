Senior doctor dies of coronavirus in Peshawar

Owing to the increasing number of positive coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkwa , one more senior doctor died after complications of disease here in Peshawar on Wednesday

Additional Director, Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital, Bannu, Dr Muhammad Farooq was infected with coronavirus few weeks ago and was put on ventilator in the private hospital in Peshawar.

Provincial Doctors Association, Khyber Pakhtunkwa paying tribute to Dr. Muhammad Farooq said that so far 25 doctors and 40 other health staff members have died of coronavirus.

Association said that senior clerk of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad, Shoukat Hussain also died of coronavirus.