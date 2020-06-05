UrduPoint.com
Senior Doctor Dies Of Virus

Fri 05th June 2020

Senior doctor dies of virus

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A senior medical specialist, Dr Munawwar Javaid Mian (65), died of coronavirus here on Friday, according to family and hospital sources.

He was the president of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sialkot.

He was under treatment at a local private hospital here for the last some days. He was buried in a local graveyard.

More Stories From Pakistan

