Senior doctor found COVID-19 positive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A senior physician, Munawar Javaid Mian, president of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sialkot Chapter, has also been found COVID-19 positive after a lab test.

According to senior officials of the Health Department, he was under treatment at a local private teaching hospital in Sialkot. His condition was not satisfactory, said the doctors.