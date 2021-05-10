Senior doctor loses his life in fight against coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Dr Akbar Ghanghro, a senior medical officer who was infected with coronavirus while treating patients died, in isolation on Monday.

Dr Ghanghro had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi since contracting the deadly virus.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar condoling the demise Dr Ghanghro said it was he who bravely took and collected the samples of COVID-19 patients at the Sukkur Quarantine for lab test while no body was ready to even touch them. He was in fact the backbone of administrative and monitoring activities related to the coronavirus in the whole Sukkur Division, he added.

He said he felt saddened over passing away of the real hero and prayed for his eternal peace.