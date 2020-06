MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Demonstrator at Pharmacology deptt of Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Ghazala Shaheen died of cornovirsus ICU of Ward no 22 on Sunday night.

A source at Nishtar Hospital said that Dr Ghazala was admitted at Intensive Care Unit of Nishtar Hospital tonight.

Dr Ghazala was senior demonstrator at NMU, he informed.