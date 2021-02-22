UrduPoint.com
Senior Educationist Amna Kamal Passed Away

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Senior educationist and a former principal of Sir Syed Girls College, along with several other educational institutions Prof. Amna Kamal passed away here on Monday.

According to her family sources, the lady was inflicted with age related conditions and had been bed ridden for quite sometime.

Suffering from acute dementia she left for her heavenly abode early this morning.

Funeral prayers for Mrs. Amna Kamal will be offered today after Zuhr followed by her burial at Tariq Road (PECHS) graveyard.

More Stories From Pakistan

