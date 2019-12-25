UrduPoint.com
Senior Employee Of Sindh Text Book Board Passes Away

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 10:41 PM

Senior employee of Sindh Text Book Board passes away

A senior employee of Sindh Text Book Board, Jawed Soomro passed away after suffering heart attack here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :A senior employee of Sindh Text Book Board, Jawed Soomro passed away after suffering heart attack here on Wednesday.

He was 50.

According to details, Jawed Soomro felt chest pain at his home, due to which he was rushed to hospital, where he breathed his last.

He laid to rest at Dragah Gul Shah Bukhari graveyard near Sahrish Nagar.

Jawed Soomro survived one daughter, two sons and a widow to mourn his death. Meanwhile Chairman Sindh text book board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman has expressed profound grief over sudden death of the senior employee.

