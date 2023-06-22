Open Menu

Senior Female Lawyer Shot Dead In 'target Killing' In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Senior female lawyer shot dead in 'target killing' in Attock

A senior female lawyer was shot dead in the broad daylight 'target killing' case in the Pindigheb town of Attock on Thursday, Police and the lawyers' community confirmed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A senior female lawyer was shot dead in the broad daylight 'target killing' case in the Pindigheb town of Attock on Thursday, Police and the lawyers' community confirmed.

The CCTV footage revealed that as soon as Kubra Sheikh advocate, came out from a private clinic in Mohallah Gulzarabad along with another female lawyer to board her car, a man wearing black cloth in her 40s hiding there appeared and shot her twice in her back and fled away from the scene successfully.

The injured female lawyer was transported to the tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) and later to Rawalpindi due to her critical injuries but died on the way in the rescue 1122 ambulance. Pindigheb police registered a murder case and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Target Killing Police Lawyers Car Died Man Rawalpindi Attock Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

27 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

22 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

22 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

22 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

22 minutes ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

22 minutes ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

21 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

21 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

21 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

21 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan