Senior Government Officers Laud SSU As World-class Law Enforcement Outfit
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A delegation of 38 senior officers from Federal and provincial governments, attending the 35th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM), visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.
The delegation, consisting of Grade-19 officials from various departments, expressed admiration for the SSU's modern standards and professional training, said a news release here Friday.
Dr.
Maqsood Ahmed, DIGP of the Security and Emergency Services Division, briefed the delegation on the SSU's operations, emphasizing the establishment of the country's first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team and the advanced training provided to its commandos.
The officers commended the SSU's professional standards, describing it as a world-class law enforcement unit, and suggested that adopting the SSU's model nationwide could elevate the police department to international standards.
Recent Stories
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 dead, 1,474 injured in Punjab road accidents9 seconds ago
-
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar9 minutes ago
-
Govt. allocates over Rs. 18 bln for two IT parks20 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operation in DIKhan30 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for probing delay in presentation of reports amid non-functional committees30 minutes ago
-
ICT admin, peace committee, unite for Muharram safety30 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police hands over lost cellphone to a traveller30 minutes ago
-
Capital’s I-14, I-15 sectors’ issues referred to Senate body on Interior30 minutes ago
-
Urs of Hazrat Dewan Chawli Mashaikh to begin from July 940 minutes ago
-
Amir Moqam condemns Mardan, Jalala bridge bomb blast40 minutes ago
-
15 LPG shops, units sealed over black marketing40 minutes ago
-
Married woman abducted40 minutes ago