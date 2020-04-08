UrduPoint.com
Senior Govt Functionaries Brief SC About Steps To Stem Covid-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:16 PM

The senior government functionaries on Wednesday apprised the Supreme Court judges of the measures taken to stem the coronavirus, arrangements for the lock-down and provision of health facilities to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The senior government functionaries on Wednesday apprised the Supreme Court judges of the measures taken to stem the coronavirus, arrangements for the lock-down and provision of health facilities to the people.

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Dr Sania Nishter, Chairperson Ehsaas Programme and Chief of National Coordination Committee, Attorney General for Pakistan, and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited the Supreme Court premises. The briefing proceedings were held in the conference room of SC Judges Block.

The senior government functionaries briefed the Chief Justice about the lock-down imposed in the country after report of coronavirus cases.

They explained that a set of measures had been initiated to tackle the global pandemic and health measures, provided around the country hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients and quarantine facilities.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government was striving hard to combat the coronavirus. There were fewer cases reported than what was estimated, he added.

He said that contrary to estimates, deaths had also decreased.

The NDMA Chairman explained about the steps and initiatives by thebody to contain the pandemic across the country.

