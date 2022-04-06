UrduPoint.com

Senior Hurriyat Leader Arrested From Bandipore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Local forces arrested a senior Hurriyat leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi from Bandipora district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Hurriyat leader was arrested during a house raid by Indian police in Sumbal area of the district.

Talking to media men, Samad Inqilabi's family members said that he was arrested when the Indian forces raided his house in Sumbal area of the Bandipora district.

More Stories From Pakistan

