Senior Hurriyat Leader Pays Homage To Khwaja Ghani Lone On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Senior Hurriyat leader pays homage to Khwaja Ghani Lone on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Independent Movement (JKPIM) Bilal Ghani Lone in Indian Occupied Kashmir has paid rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Hurriyat, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, on his 18th martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdul Ghani Lone was killed by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering on this day in 2002.

Bilal Ghani Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Khawaja Ghani Abdul Lone played a conspicuous role in the ongoing freedom movement and for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While remembering Khawaja Lone's contribution for the ongoing movement, he said that the martyred leader had dedicated his life for the sacred cause. He expressed the hope that the followers and fans of Khawaja Lone would carry forward his mission with zeal and zest.

On the occasion of 18th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Independent Movement cadre and workers expressed gratitude to the Kashmiri people for their continuous love towards Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone.

The party held a special prayers meeting at Rawalpora in Srinagar to remember its pioneering leader on his martyrdom anniversary and pay tributes to him.

