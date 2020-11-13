UrduPoint.com
Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned As Protest Over LoC Violations

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) the other day (November 12), resulting in martyrdom of a civilian and serious injuries to three others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) the other day (November 12), resulting in martyrdom of a civilian and serious injuries to three others.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri and Khanjar Sector of the LoC, 55 year old Muhammad Bashir s/o Shah Wali, resident of Tari Band village Rakhchikri Sector embraced shahadat; 23 year old Naveed Iqbal s/o Haji Iqbal; 45 year old Farzana Kausar w/o Haji Iqbal and 19 year old Tayyabah Kausar w/o Naveed Iqbal, residents of Samni village Khanjar Sector, sustained serious injuries.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the Foreign Office said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB," it said.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 2729 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 21 martyred and 206 seriously injured.

