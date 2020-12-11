UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned As Protest Over LoC Violations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:16 PM

Senior Indian diplomat summoned as protest over LoC violations

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along Line of Control (LoC) on December 9, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along Line of Control (LoC) on December 9, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hot Spring Sector of the LoC, 55 year old Naseem Fatima w/o Sabir Shah, resident of Tai Mohra village, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the Foreign Office said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 2940 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 martyrdom and serious injuries to 247 innocent civilians.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Fire Protest Foreign Office United Nations Jammu December All From

Recent Stories

EU chief tells leaders chances of Brexit deal low

2 seconds ago

UAE, Britain emphasise continued commitment to enh ..

21 minutes ago

SoftBank sells controlling stake in Boston Dynamic ..

3 seconds ago

Universal Health Coverage day to be marked tomorro ..

5 seconds ago

Turkey Accuses EU of Bias on Exploration Rights in ..

7 seconds ago

Murree to receive snowfall from Friday: Spokesman ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.