Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned As Protest Over LoC Ceasefire Violations

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:04 PM

Senior Indian diplomat summoned as protest over LoC ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on January 11, resulting in serious injuries to a 10-year-old boy.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Nezapir Sectors of the LoC, Muhammad Zaheer S/o Muhammad Rafique, resident of Mohri village, sustained serious injuries, the Foreign Office said.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the Indian diplomat was told.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 48 ceasefire violations, resulting in serious injuries to three innocent civilians.

