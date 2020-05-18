UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned As Protest Over Ceasefire Violations

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:34 PM

Senior Indian diplomat summoned as protest over ceasefire violations

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector on May 17, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector on May 17, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, Muhammad Shafi, 37, resident of Jijot village, sustained serious injuries.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The statement mentioned that Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

In current year, India has so far committed 1081 ceasefire violations.� Indian occupation forces display complete disregard for human rights by repeated shelling and firing resulting in a large number of civilians' shahadats and injuries.

It was stressed that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Fire Protest Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Khuiratta May All From

Recent Stories

New Zealand Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak at Rub ..

12 minutes ago

World Skate unveils updated Olympic qualification ..

12 minutes ago

Japan's economy shrinks annualized 3.4 pct in Janu ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus drives unemployment to new high in Jan ..

12 minutes ago

Deliberate, politically motivated violence against ..

12 minutes ago

Samsung's chip production up 57 pct in Q1: report

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.