Senior Indian diplomat summoned as protest over LoC ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned Wednesday here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nikial Sector on May 19, resulting in serious injuries to three civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, Karam Din, 18 and Muhammad Rizwan, 20 of Ooli village and Hafiz Ilyas, 30, resident of Khanni village.

The diplomat was told that "such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct".

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

"The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions," the statement added.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1101 ceasefire violations.

