Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned As Protest Over Ceasefire Violations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jandrot Sector on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jandrot Sector on Tuesday.

The unprovoked firing seriously injured Nasreen Akhtar, 26, resident of Sandhara village; Rabia, 24 and Momina, 7, residents of Dera Sher Khan village; and Munshi, 7, resident of Bamroch village, a Foreign Office press release said issued here.

The Foreign Office said that the diplomat was told that "such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct." "These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," it said.

The Foreign Office said by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged upon to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

During current year, India has so far committed 1,296 ceasefire violations resulting in seven persons martyred and 98 seriously injured.

