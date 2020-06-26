UrduPoint.com
Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned For Pakistan's Protest Over Ceasefire Violations

Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karela Sector on Thursday serious injuring an innocent civilian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karela Sector on Thursday serious injuring an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, a 28 year old Madeeha Hafeez wife of Muhammad Tahir, resident of Batla Mathrani village, sustained serious injuries, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1487 ceasefire violations resulting in 13 Shahadats and serious injuries to 106 innocent civilians, she said.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

