Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned To Register Pakistan's Protest Over Ceasefire Violations Along LoC: FO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

Senior Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's protest over ceasefire violations along LoC: FO

Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior Indian diplomat here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register the country's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 11, 2020, resulting in serious injuries to one innocent civilian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior Indian diplomat here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register the country's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 11, 2020, resulting in serious injuries to one innocent civilian. Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, 26 year old Sagheer Ahmed s/o Rasheed Ahned, resident of Village Kirni, sustained serious injuries, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.� The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2660�ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 20 shahadats (martyrdom) and serious injuries to 203 innocent civilians.��������� Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and were also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflected consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security, the statement said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).����� Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, the statement concluded.

