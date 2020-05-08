UrduPoint.com
Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned To Register Pakistan's Strong Protest Over Ceasefire Violations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Senior Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nezapir and Rakh Chikri sectors on May 7, resulting in serious injuries to six innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, Faiza, 14, Seerat 10, Aaiza, 7 and their mother Sona Bibi, residents of Degwar Naran village; Abdul Majeed, 44, resident of Mandhar village and Muhammad Yasir, 22, resident of Kirni village, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 989 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

