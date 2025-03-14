Open Menu

Senior Journalist Arshad Butt Passes Away On His 65th Birthday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 01:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Senior journalist Muhammad Arshad Butt died after remaining under treatment for months for lungs and kidney complications on his 65th birthday, here on Thursday.

The veteran from among the Multan journalists community had been undergoing treatment for the last three months for lungs and kidney diseases.

While colleagues and juniors were showering their love for the journalist congratulating him on his 65th birthday, the sentiments turned gloomy moments later when news of his death went viral the same day, today.

Arshad Butt had a passion for pro-people ideas and remained associated with political activities from student unions like NSF and remained a staunch advocate of political parties whose manifesto appealed his pro-people approach to life.

He worked for years for national and regional newspapers including Ausaf, Naya Daur, and Jahan Pakistan.

His funeral prayers were held Thursday at Jamia Meheria, Shamsabad colony.

Senior journalists and members of Multan Press Club, resident editors of newspapers, officials from Multan Development Authority, Metropolitan Corporation, Water and Sanitation Agency besides people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayers.

Late Arshad Butt is survived by a widow and two sons.

