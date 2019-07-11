UrduPoint.com
Senior Journalist Atta Rajar Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:54 PM

Senior journalist Atta Rajar passes away

Senior journalist and Bureau Chief of Sindh TV news in Islamabad Atta Rajar has passed away in Karachi's private hospital on Thursday morning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Senior journalist and Bureau Chief of Sindh tv news in Islamabad Atta Rajar has passed away in Karachi's private hospital on Thursday morning.

He was laid to rest in local graveyard near Giddu Naka.

A large number of people belonging to different sections of society including relatives, friends and journalists attended his funeral prayers held in Hussainabad area of Hyderabad.

Atta Rajar was a seasoned journalist and was affiliated with Sindh TV news since long time.

