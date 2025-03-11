Senior Journalist Azizullah Awan Passes Away
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Senior journalist and former president of the Dera Press Club, Azizullah Awan, has passed away.
His funeral prayer, offered at Chaah Syed Munawar Shah Funeral Ground, was attended by a large number of journalists, political and social figures, and local residents. Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.
Azizullah Awan was a seasoned journalist who founded the weekly newspaper "Saqafat" in Dera Ismail Khan. He also remained associated with the renowned English newspaper "Pakistan Observer" for a long time.
The journalist community of Dera Ismail Khan expressed deep sorrow over his demise, stating that his contributions to the field of journalism will always be remembered with great respect.
They said Azizullah Awan was known for his fearless analysis and strong advocacy for public issues. His demise has left a significant void in the field of journalism.
APP/akt
