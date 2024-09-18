Senior Journalist Chudhri Irshad passes away

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Senior journalist of urdu journalism and former president Sukkur Press Club Chudhri Irshad Gondal passed away late night of Tuesday after a long ailment.

Chudhri Irshad was under treatment at a Private Hospital for the last several days but could not survive. He was one of the best investigative journalist and served in Geo news, Daily Jang newspaper.

According to family sources Irshad’s body is being shifted to ancestral city Sukkur and will be laid to rest there at his ancestral graveyard.

Meanwhile, a joint condolence meeting of Sukkur Press Club and Sukkur Union of Journalists was held to offer condolence on his death and express sympathies with the bereaved family. The meeting also paid rich tributes to his services for the cause-oriented journalism.