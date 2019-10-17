Senior journalist claims ‘responsible institution’ angry with PM Khan

(@fidahassanain)

“For what purpose you are? You are the ruler and you used strict and inappropriate language against JUI-F Chief and now you are looking to us,” Arif Hameed Bhatti quotes sources as saying.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) The government was satisfied that it would successfully overcome the JUI-F’s plan for Azadi March like it did in senate elections and areas but now a ‘responsible institution’ was angry with Prime Minister Imran when he approached it to get him out of this trouble.

This revelation was made by senior journalist and analyst Arif Hameed Bhatti in a tv show. The journalist said that the government did not gauge the simmering anger of JUI-F and its workers who had continuously been working on their plan of staging protest and locking down the capital.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bhatti calimed, had done proper work on his plan for Azadi March. He said the government was informed that the long march by JUI-F might be problematic in Islamabad because it could create law and order situation there.

The journalist claimed that PM Khan approached the relevant quarters for help in this matter on which they said “What is your purpose? You are the ruler and you are the person who used strict language against JUI-F Chief Rehman,”.

Arif Hameed Bhatti said that the government had thought that the JUI-F could not make huge gathering for its Azadi March but when IB and Special Branch informed the government that Azadi March of the JUI-F could be troubling for it in Islamabad and could create law and order situation then the government showed its interest in talks.

Perhaps, it was the reason that yesterday PM Khan asked his ministers to contact JUI-F and hold talks with him ahead of his Azadi March to know his demands. He said that legitimate demands of the opposition must be heard. However, Fazlur Rehman refused talks with the government and put a condition that PM Khan should tender his resignation.

