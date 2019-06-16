Senior journalist found dead in apartment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :A senior journalist of Hyderabad was found dead in his apartment in Raheem Center here on Saturday evening.

The police which shifted the dead body from the flat to Liaquat University Hospital said slain Ilyas Warsi was apparently killed with a sharp object.

The police said a head injury was visible on Warsi's body but the cause of death would be known after the postmortem.

The IG Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the incident. He has directed SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh to submit report about the incident.

Warsi reportedly lived alone in the flat.