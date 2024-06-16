Senior Journalist Ishaq Mangrio Passes Away
Published June 16, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Senior journalist of Sindhi media and former president Hyderabad Press Club Ishaq Mangrio passed away here on Sunday due to kidney ailment. He was 65.
Ishaq Mangrio was under treatment at Dow University Hospital for the last several days but could not survived.
He was one of the best investigative journalist and served in different Sindhi dailies and tv media outlets.
According to family sources Magrio's body is being shifted to ancestral village Gul Hassan Sirewal in district Sanghar and will be laid to rest there at his ancestral graveyard.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of journalist Ishaq Mangrio.
According to statement issued from the CM House, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that late Mangrio was nice investigative journalist who had also filed special reports on environment.
The contribution of late journalist in journalistic field will always be remembered, CM said and added that Sindh Government was already bearing all his treatment expenses and Information Minister Sharjeel Memon was in contact with the family of the deceased during his admission in Dow University hospital.
The chief minister also expressed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul be in eternal peace.
