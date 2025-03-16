Senior Journalist Laid To Rest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Shahid Mahar Shamsi, the owner and editor-in-chief of Daily Kaleem and younger brother of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors President Javed Mahar Shamsi, who had passed away on Saturday was laid to rest here on Sunday.
According to family sources, he suffered heart attack which proved to be fatal.
His funeral prayer was offered at Makki Masjid near Qasim Park in Sukkur and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.
A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.
