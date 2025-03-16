Open Menu

Senior Journalist Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Senior Journalist laid to rest

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Shahid Mahar Shamsi, the owner and editor-in-chief of Daily Kaleem and younger brother of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors President Javed Mahar Shamsi, who had passed away on Saturday was laid to rest here on Sunday.

According to family sources, he suffered heart attack which proved to be fatal.

His funeral prayer was offered at Makki Masjid near Qasim Park in Sukkur and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

A large number of people attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.

Recent Stories

World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

40 minutes ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

55 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

2 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

2 hours ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

3 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

4 hours ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

5 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

6 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan