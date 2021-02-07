UrduPoint.com
Senior Journalist Mazhar Surhio Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Senior journalist Mazhar Surhio passes away

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A senior journalist of Larkana Muzhar Ali Surhio passed away here on Sunday, due to prolonged illness. He was about 76. He survived five sons and a widow.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard of Abu-Bakr, in Larkana city, on Sunday evening.

People from various walks of life attended his funeral prayers who included notables, politicians, journalists and relatives.

The participants of the funeral prayed to Allah Almighty for resting the departed soul in eternal peace and tranquility and to enable the heirs to bear the loss of his death with patience.

Journalist community of Larkana has expressed grief over the sad demise of journalist Muzhar Ali Surhio

